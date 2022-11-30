  • Watch Now
Suffolk County sheriff offers safe transaction zones for in-person exchanges of online purchases

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 5:35PM
SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- People in Suffolk County buying and selling items through online marketplaces can now carry out sales at designated safe transaction zones.

In a news release, the Suffolk County Sheriff reminded people of the free-to-use spaces which are meant to help protect people from possible theft or assault.

The designated areas are located at the Sheriff's Office at 100 Center Drive in Riverhead, and at the Yaphank Facility at 202 Glover Drive.

The Sheriff's Office says the areas are clearly marked with red and white signs and are in full view of on-duty deputy sheriffs.

No appointment is necessary, but the Sheriff's Office is urging people to conduct sales during daylight hours and reminding people that deputies are not official witnesses.

The Sheriff's Office also released the following additional safety tips:

  • Do not go to a transaction alone
  • Make sure a friend or family member is aware of the transaction details
  • Insist on meeting in a public area like the Sheriff's Office's safe transaction zones
  • Do not go into someone else's house, and do not allow them into yours
  • Complete the transaction during daylight hours
  • Be extra cautious when buying or selling valuable items such as vehicles and jewelry
  • Only use cash or money orders to complete your transactions
  • Trust your instincts, if it sounds like a scam it probably is
  • If someone is not willing to come to the Sheriff's Office to do a transaction it is probably not a legitimate transaction.

