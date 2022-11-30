Suffolk County sheriff offers safe transaction zones for in-person exchanges of online purchases

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- People in Suffolk County buying and selling items through online marketplaces can now carry out sales at designated safe transaction zones.
In a news release, the Suffolk County Sheriff reminded people of the free-to-use spaces which are meant to help protect people from possible theft or assault.
The designated areas are located at the Sheriff's Office at 100 Center Drive in Riverhead, and at the Yaphank Facility at 202 Glover Drive.
The Sheriff's Office says the areas are clearly marked with red and white signs and are in full view of on-duty deputy sheriffs.
No appointment is necessary, but the Sheriff's Office is urging people to conduct sales during daylight hours and reminding people that deputies are not official witnesses.
The Sheriff's Office also released the following additional safety tips:
