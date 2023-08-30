Suffolk County teacher arrested after allegedly raping a 16-year-old student

CENTRAL ISLIP, New York (WABC) -- A Suffolk County teacher was arraigned Wednesday on charges in the alleged rape of a minor.

William Sperl, 60, was arrested Tuesday shortly after noon for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student in 2020.

Sperl lives in Deer Park and is engaged.

He was arrested at the Eastern Suffolk Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) in Bellport, where he is an audio production teacher for the Riverhead campus.

Sperl has been charged with four counts of rape in the third degree and seven counts of criminal sex act in the third degree.

No further information has been released at this time.

Detectives encourage anyone with information in regard to this case to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6361.

