Passaic County sheriff found dead in apparent suicide in Clifton restaurant: law enforcement sources

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Passaic County sheriff was found dead inside a restaurant in Clifton, New Jersey Tuesday in an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement sources.
NewsCopter 7 was over Toros Restaurant where sources say Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik killed himself.
He has been county sheriff since 2011, and was just re-elected in 2022.
He spent nearly three decades in the Clifton Police Department.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide - free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.
Find support for issues with mental health, drugs, or alcohol through the Substance Abuse and Mental Services Administration, a part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
New Jersey officers can also find help through Cop2Cop, 24-hour peer support program for NJ Law Enforcement Officers and their families. Call 1-866-Cop2Cop or 1-866-267-2267 or reach out via email on the Cop2Cop website.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
