  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Passaic County sheriff found dead in apparent suicide in Clifton restaurant: law enforcement sources

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 11:06PM
Passaic County sheriff found dead in apparent suicide in restaurant
Authorities have confirmed that Passaic County sheriff Richard Berdnik has fatally shot himself.
WABC

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Passaic County sheriff was found dead inside a restaurant in Clifton, New Jersey Tuesday in an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement sources.

NewsCopter 7 was over Toros Restaurant where sources say Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik killed himself.

He has been county sheriff since 2011, and was just re-elected in 2022.

He spent nearly three decades in the Clifton Police Department.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide - free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

Find support for issues with mental health, drugs, or alcohol through the Substance Abuse and Mental Services Administration, a part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

New Jersey officers can also find help through Cop2Cop, 24-hour peer support program for NJ Law Enforcement Officers and their families. Call 1-866-Cop2Cop or 1-866-267-2267 or reach out via email on the Cop2Cop website.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW