Group wanted in burglary of nearly $15K in sunglasses in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of people who burglarized a Brooklyn sunglasses store.It happened on Saturday at 4:17 a.m. inside of Flatbush Optical on Flatlands Avenue.The burglars broke the lock on the rear door and then took $14,820 worth of sunglasses.The group left out of the rear door.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------