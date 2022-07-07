Elizabeth Holmes

Sunny Balwani trial update: Former Theranos President found guilty on all counts in fraud case

Balwani is also the former boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
EMBED <>More Videos

Sunny Balwani found guilty on all counts in Theranos fraud case

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jurors found former Theranos President Sunny Balwani guilty on all counts in the Theranos fraud case.

The ex-boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is guilty on 12 counts with charges on wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, our sister-station KGO reports.

Jurors began deliberating last week.

RELATED: Elizabeth Holmes accuses ex-boyfriend and Theranos COO Sunny Balwani of rape, coercion
EMBED More News Videos

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes retuned to the stand Monday revealing a new layer of her defense: she was raped.



The trial comes after Holmes was convicted on four of 11 charges.

The defense has argued that Balwani bought into Holmes' vision, but didn't have final business decision-making authority.

The verdict is expected to be read at 11:20 a.m.

RELATED: 'Can't fraud it until you make it': Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area attorneys and tech experts are weighing in on the conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniatrialjudgeverdictcourt caseu.s. & worldfraudelizabeth holmes
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELIZABETH HOLMES
Elizabeth Holmes trial updates: Former US defense secretary testifies
Jury selection begins in Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos fraud trial
TOP STORIES
James Caan, of 'The Godfather' fame, has died, family announces
3rd family member dies from injuries in NJ crash
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
LIVE | NY nurse who got 1st COVID shot in US gets Medal of Freedom
Mississippi teen jumps into river to rescue 3 girls, officer
Woman struck by bullet while walking down street in Queens
3 killed in violent night across NYC, but NYPD says shootings are down
Show More
AccuWeather: Spotty PM storms
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Reward offered, Hochul meets with faith leaders after NY mosque arson
Man convicted in NYPD friendly-fire death gets 30 to life
More TOP STORIES News