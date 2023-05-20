ABC's "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin and R&B trio SWV are set to be honored by the Bronx Walk of Fame.

Sunny Hostin, SWV to be inducted into Bronx Walk of Fame

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A couple of talented Bronx natives will be honored in a major way.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin will be among this year's inductees into the Bronx Walk of Fame.

She will be joined by the multi-platinum R &B group SWV, whose timeless records such as "Right Here" and "Weak" remain fixtures on radio.

The Bronx Walk of Fame has been celebrating the works and contributions of its talented natives since 1997.

This year's ceremony takes place Saturday at 161st Street and Grand Concourse.

