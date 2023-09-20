Prosecutors say Michael DeAngelo slammed into a minivan while high on cocaine and fentanyl and killed a 6-year-old girl, her aunt, uncle and grandfather.

Judge revokes bail for man accused in horrific crash that killed 4 on Long Island

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- A judge has revoked bail for a man on Long Island and ordering he be held in the horrific crash that killed four family members last month.

The change was made after the court learned 32-year-old Michael DeAngelo was involved in two alleged drug incidents prior to the August crash.

Prosecutors say DeAngelo slammed into a minivan on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa and killed a 6-year-old girl, her aunt, uncle and grandfather.

They were on their way to get ice cream to celebrate a new job at the time of the collision.

Police tests found DeAngelo had cocaine and fentanyl in his system at the time of the crash.

"The defendant while allegedly high on cocaine and fentanyl drove at speeds of 120 mph on Sunrise Highway at 99% acceleration at 7:15 in the evening...can we let that sink in for a minute?" District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.

The judge said Wednesday he fears he is a flight risk.

DeAngelo faces a top charge of aggravated vehicular homicide which carries a sentence of up to 25 years if convicted.

He pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

