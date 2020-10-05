reopen ny

SUNY schools expand mental health services during pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- SUNY has now launched a new plan to expand access to mental health services due to the impact of the pandemic.

The chancellor says every student at SUNY's 64 campuses will have access to a network of more than 6,000 licensed mental health service providers.

The school is giving students access to an app that breaks down a number of barriers students may encounter, while reaching out for help.

"This pandemic has put a lot of stress on individuals especially our students," Schools Chancellor Jim Malatras said. "Initiatives like this are important so students can focus on their wellness and then on their studies."

SUNY will also expand a peer-to-peer assistance hotline operated by the University at Albany.

Students do not need to be in crisis to use the hotline.

