reopen ny

New York college closed for 2 weeks after COVID cluster linked to parties

By Eyewitness News
ONEONTA, New York (WABC) -- SUNY Oneonta will stop all on-campus learning for two weeks after more than 100 students have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials say five students and three campus organizations have been suspended for holding parties.

After several large parties were held last week, 20 students were found to test positive for COVID. A medical team was deployed to test all students on Friday, and a total of 71 cases were found.

As of Sunday morning, there were 105 positive cases on campus -- which makes up for 3% of students and faculty on campus this year.

RELATED | How New York City and Tri-State area universities, colleges are reopening for fall 2020

As a result, school officials decided to close campus for instruction for two weeks to manage the potential spread.

New York state will deploy a SWAT team to come into the community to set up three rapid results testing facilities so that any resident of the Oneonta community can be tested.

School officials say more suspensions are likely as investigation into off-campus parties continues.

The increase in cases are a warning to school districts across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"Colleges are the canary in the coal mine," he said. "I think what we're seeing in colleges we're going to see in the K-12 setting when those schools start to reopen."

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoeducation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: Clusters of new cases reported on college campuses in US
COVID-19 Updates: 1st possible reinfection case in US
List: 6 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
COVID-19 Updates: NJ unemployment 'jaw-dropping,' Murphy says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bystanders stop attempted rape on subway platform
ABC to present special tribute to Chadwick Boseman tonight
NYPD searching for suspect who slashed man's face on subway
COVID Updates: Clusters of new cases reported on college campuses in US
3 killed during overnight violence across NYC
NJ mayor rescinds $2,500 police bill over BLM protest
AccuWeather: Breezy Beauty
Show More
Officer shot, wounded after exchanging gunfire with suspect
Show of support for homeless placed in UWS hotel
Authorities arrest driver for reportedly causing deadly crash on GWB
1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland
Soldier from NJ among dead in Black Hawk training crash
More TOP STORIES News