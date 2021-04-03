auction

Super Mario auction: Classic Nintendo game sells for $660K

EMBED <>More Videos

Classic 'Super Mario Bros.' video game sells for $660K at auction

Talk about a level up: A classic "Super Mario Bros." Nintendo game has sold for $660,000.

That's according to Heritage Auctions.

The 1985 copy is said to be the finest copy known to have been professionally graded for auction.

RELATED: Connecticut yard sale find, rare 15th century bowl, sells for nearly $722K at auction

This particular game was purchased in late 1986 as a Christmas gift.

It was placed inside a desk drawer and forgotten about for 35 years, but now whoever forgot about it is rolling in cash.

The previous world record for a copy of "Super Mario Bros." was $114,000. That was set in July 2020 by Heritage Auctions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexasnintendoauctionvideo gameu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUCTION
Ferris wheel, water slides for sale in NJ amusement park auction
$35 yard sale bowl sells for nearly $722K at auction
Bahamas: Private island set to go up for auction
Iconic Obama 'Hope' print among artist's works up for auction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final salute to be held for fallen Spring Valley firefighter
3 firefighters injured, businesses damaged in NYC blaze
COVID Updates: Cornell University requires vaccinated students for fall
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Shootout caught on camera between several people in NYC
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and milder
2 injured in serious accident involving ambulance on Long Island
Show More
Injured seal rescued by officers on LI beach
NJ wedding venues look forward to business getting back to normal
How a dog is changing the world for a young boy with autism
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Angry octopus attacks man in Australia
More TOP STORIES News