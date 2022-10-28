Superstorm Sandy: How New Jersey destruction changed how homes built in the future

PORT MONMOUTH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A lot has changed in Port Monmouth. Superstorm Sandy destroyed so many homes that could not - and the government decided should not be rebuilt.

Many homes that withstood destruction were elevated to meet new flood-proof standards. Storm walls and floodgates have been built - dunes were raised and extended with more protection still to come.

James Gotay has lived in Port Monmouth since 1990. He and his wife were fortunate - their home remained standing with damage that, over time was finally repaired. He also holds dear the memories of neighbors and strangers.

"There were no Democrats or Republicans - all people helping each other," said Gotay.

"It's the story of New Jersey - rebuilding homes and businesses one community at a time," said Senator Bob Menendez.

"When we saw the worst storm, we saw the best of New Jersey," added Senator Cory Booker.

It is what New Jersey leadership also commemorated 10 years after the storm that left so much devastation, vowing to continue to throw every resource possible towards protecting the state.

Many new homes have been built in Port Monmouth in the last ten years, but most are not the original homeowners - many could not afford to stay and are still in a bureaucrat nightmare. This is why - for many - Superstorm Sandy is still in effect.

