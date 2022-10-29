Memorial services held to honor those who died in Superstorm Sandy

Memorials were held to honor those who lost their lives in Superstorm Sandy 10 years ago. Lucy Yang has the story.

MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) -- Under sunny skies on Saturday, there were multiple memorial services to remember 10 years since Superstorm Sandy.

Families paused to honor those who died, embrace those who suffered and recognize how one powerful storm can wipe out so much.

Superstorm Sandy broke many hearts as families lost loved ones, sentimental items were swept into the floodwaters, and roofs collapsed.

Whole communities were wiped out on Staten Island and Queens, and rebuilding has not been easy.

On Saturday night there will be a candlelight vigil at Midland Beach.

