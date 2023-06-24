The political battle over abortion rights continues to take center stage. Johny Fernandez has more.

One year after Supreme Court's abortion ruling, rallies carry on across New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Activists nationwide marked the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by taking to the streets.

One year after the ruling, the political battle over abortion rights continues to take center stage.

Over in New York City, many took to Columbus Circle on Saturday to make their voices heard.

"Abortion rights are important," said Raquel Otheguy to Eyewitness News. "Women should be able to decide their reproductive lives."

"They should read the constitution and why are women not really mentioned in the constitution," said Elke Martin.

Ever since the controversial ruling ended the constitutional right, 15 states have passed laws limiting access to reproductive care.

Following the decision, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislation to strengthen protections for women seeking an abortion and access to reproductive health care.

On Friday, Gov. Hocul signed a bill that would protect New York doctors who prescribe abortion pills to out-of-state patients where the procedure is outlawed.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis flaunted his state's new law that would ban abortions after just six weeks.

On Friday, President Joe Biden released a statement, calling the decision behind the ruling "extreme, dangerous, and out-of-step with the vast majority of Americans."

Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke about the impact of the ruling in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday.

"We knew this decision would create a healthcare crisis in America," she said, pointing to women who were initially denied abortion access even during miscarriages because hospitals were concerned about legal fallout.

The laws restricting abortion "in design and effect have created chaos, confusion and fear," Harris said.

Back in New York, the fight to protect abortion rights will continue despite the Supreme Court's ruling.

"I'm sad we have to fight the fights of our grandmothers, but we'll keep fighting for women's rights," said

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

