Surveillance video shows shooting that killed 1, hurt 3 others in Bronx

Surveillance video shows a dark SUV passing by when suddenly someone opens fire from the car and people duck for cover.
It happened last month on Burke Avenue in Williamsbridge.
18-year-old Aneki Chung was killed.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the left buttock, a 59-year-old woman was hit in the left thigh, and a 26-year-old man was struck in the thigh and ribcage.
They're in stable condition.
Police believe the victim may have been the intended target.
Last month, data showed the number of shooting victims in the Bronx was up a staggering 147% compared to 2019, before the pandemic. In the 47th Precinct, it's up 201%.
Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark says a major issue surrounding many of these cases is the fact that teenagers caught with guns are now charged in Family Court and are usually released very quickly.
