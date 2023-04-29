Police say the incident took place two weeks ago on the Upper West Side.

Manhattan man wanted for defecating on Pride flag, police say

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for a man behind a disgusting act that took place in Manhattan.

Police say the incident took place on the morning of April 15, when a suspect entered a building on West 95th Street and defecated on a Pride flag.

The man is also said to have taken a second Pride flag and wiped his backside with it before running off on Amsterdam Avenue.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, dark colored jacket, light colored pants, one dark colored sneaker, and one white sneaker.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

