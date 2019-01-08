Suspect arrested after child, teen randomly punched waiting for bus in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reports on the random attack in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have arrested a suspect accused of attacking a pair of children on their way to school in Brooklyn.

26-year-old Charles Matthews, who police say is homeless, is charged with assaultl, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

The community in Brooklyn rallied after the child and teen were randomly punched while heading to school, police said.
It happened around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday inside the Bushwick Houses near Bushwick and Flushing avenues.

Police said a 9-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister were waiting for a bus inside their building when a man approached them and punched them in an unprovoked attack.

The boy was punched from behind and his face hit a window ledge, causing a huge lump to swell on his forehead. HIs sister said she was hit on the side of the head.

"At first, he was pacing around the building, cursing, yelling at his self, like, you could tell there was something wrong with him," the 16-year-old victim said.

The kids called their mom in tears, and she took them to the hospital.

Residents of the Bushwick Houses and surrounding community gathered at the scene of the attack to call for the immediate arrest of the assailant.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredrallyBushwickBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump urges wall funding to fix border crisis in address
AP Fact Check: Trump oversells border wall as a solution to drugs
Woman, 2 children struck when car jumped curb in NJ
Mayor de Blasio announces health care for all NYC residents
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend system
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
First pediatric flu death of the season reported in New Jersey
Fire engulfs New Jersey house in flames, injuring 1
Show More
Sanitation truck struck, killed woman in the Bronx, police say
Police: Missing Georgia family possibly in NYC
Man pleads guilty for role in NYC party stabbing murder
Sources: Celebrity chef Mario Batali will not face criminal charges
Police: Driver attempts to abduct woman at gunpoint in Westchester Co.
More News