Funeral set to be held for murdered NJ kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez

A funeral will be held for 33-year-old Luz Hernandez on Wednesday. Her body was found in a shallow grave last week.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A funeral will be held for the Jersey City teacher whose body was discovered in a shallow grave last week in Kearny.

The funeral procession will pass by the BelovED Community Charter School, where Luz Hernandez was a kindergarten teacher.

Cesar Santana, 36, of Jersey City, was arrested last Friday morning at a motel in Miami, Florida. He is the father of her three children and her estranged husband.

He is facing a charge of desecrating/concealing human remains but more charges are expected to be filed once he is extradited back to New Jersey.

Police are still searching for 26-year-old Leiner Miranda Lopez, also of Jersey City, who is facing the same charge.

Hernandez's body was discovered last Tuesday in a shallow grave in Kearny.

Last week, an autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.

A GoFundMe has been established for the victim's children.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345.

