Police arrest suspect in shooting at South Ozone Park deli that wounded 2

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in connection to the deli shooting in South Ozone Park, Queens.

Officials say Donnie Hudson, the 35-year-old who lives above the deli on Rockaway Boulevard, was taken into custody a few hours after the incident.

He was found carrying a backpack carrying an AR-15 machine gun and three magazines, loaded with multiple rounds of ammo, police said.

Shots broke out during a dispute at around 2:30 p.m., officials said. Hudson told detectives that the deli employees had been stealing from his home.

Officials say Hudson went into the deli at around 12:30 p.m. that day. During his second visit, an employee was shot in the eye, police reported.

Another victim walked into Jamaica Hospital after the incident. Officials believe his wrist injury could have been from a bullet, bullet fragment, or a shell casing.

Hudson was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a machine gun, and other related offenses.

