Suspect thought to be barricaded in Secaucus captured in vehicle in Bayonne

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ suspect thought to be barricaded captured in vehicle miles away

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- There were scary moments in a New Jersey community as police surrounded a home searching for a suspect.

There were reports the suspect was holding a victim in the basement apartment of a home in Secaucus.

The SWAT team was called in and officers spent hours outside the home.

Neighbors saw the activity and feared for their own safety.

"The next thing you know, I'm getting a bang on the door, and you know, we're all very scared," said Matthew Montgomery, a neighbor. "It was just the cop telling us that we had to evacuate, and that's after the big armored truck pulled up."

Police eventually learned the suspect they were looking for was not in the home, but out in a car.



The vehicle was stopped in Bayonne and the suspect was taken into custody.

The victim is being treated for her injuries.

It's not clear what charges the suspect is facing.

ALSO READ | 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Long Island party
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a party.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
secaucusbayonnepolice chasearrestbarricade
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat returns
Elsa passing Key West, could enhance Tri-state storms this week
NYC's free k-12 summer school program kicks off amid extreme heat
Police: Man attacks bus driver after scooter not allowed on board
Absentee ballots set to be added to NYC mayoral ranked choice results
COVID Updates: Uptick in cases after holiday weekend
1 dead, 3 injured after raft overturns on water ride at amusement park
Show More
16-year-old fell several stories before being rescued in Fla. collapse
Boater missing after being thrown overboard on Long Island
118-year-old subway car once again trekking across NYC
Man throws woman into scaffolding pole, drags her in brutal attack
6 arrested in clashes with NYPD closing Washington Square Park
More TOP STORIES News