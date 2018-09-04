EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have made an arrest in the rape of a woman in Manhattan, and say the suspect lives in the apartment building where the attack occurred.
The NYPD says 43-year-old Julio Mendez approached a 46-year-old woman in the laundry room of his East Village building on Saturday morning and convinced her to follow him into the hallway, where he allegedly attacked her.
The victim put up a fight and screamed, and the suspect fled the scene.
Mendez has been charged with rape, sexual abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing, assault and menacing.
The apartment building, located on East 13th Street, provides housing to low-income residents who are deaf, blind or have other disabilities.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube