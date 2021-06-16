Suspect fatally shot by agents during kidnapping investigation in Leonia

Agents obtained information that the kidnapping victim was at a home in Leonia, and executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Agents shot the suspect during the confrontation and believed the suspect was armed at the time of the shooting.
The kidnapping victim was recovered and was not injured.
It was the culmination of an investigation involving FBI and other agencies.
No agents or officers were injured during the incident.
The FBI released a statement saying:
"The FBI Newark and Philadelphia Field Offices were involved in a kidnapping investigation in the area of Leonia, NJ. During the course of the confrontation with subjects, one subject was shot and is deceased. The victim was safely recovered. There are no threats to the community. Further information will be released as it becomes available."
ALSO READ | How 18-year-old flipped script on dad who dumped 80,000 pennies as 'last child support payment'
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube