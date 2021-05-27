Suspect sought after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are still searching for a suspect in connection to a random attack on a 75-year-old Asian woman in Queens Wednesday afternoon, sources say.

Authorities say the woman was walking on 57th Avenue near 97th Place in Corona when someone struck her in the head in a random, unprovoked attack.

It's just a short walk from the supermarket on 57th Avenue to Wing Wa Chin's home, but she didn't make it Wednesday.

Police released video showing the moment the suspect attacked.
In the video, you see the man, sitting on the curb at 97th Place, get up and walk towards the market and punch Chin in the face.

The attack left her bruised and fractured a bone near one of her eyes.

She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

Police believe the suspect is a man in his 20s who fled in an unknown direction. Thursday afternoon, police released an image of the man that they were looking for.



Sources tell Eyewitness News the suspect is also wanted in a separate assault.

The search for him continues despite an earlier report that police had the man in custody.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into this incident as a potential hate crime.


The task force is also investigating another crime against a person of Asian descent after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Queens Monday morning.
