Suspected homeless man accused of stealing boats gets stuck on Hudson River

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- An apparently homeless man briefly stole a decommissioned fireboat, got stuck in the Hudson River and then stole another vessel, authorities say.

Juan Hernandez, 22, is accused of first swiping the John J. Harvey, a decommissioned fireboat, from where it was docked at Pier 66 in Hudson River Park around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the man untethered it and it floated down the Hudson.

He was unable to get the engine started before the boat got stuck at Pier 64.

The man then allegedly jumped into the water and swam to a sailboat, which is currently used as a rental.

Authorities say the sailboat floated for about a half mile, toward Pier 51, but Hernandez was unable to get the sails up.

The NYPD Harbor Unit tracked him down the Hudson, where he was found laying down in the sailboat.

Police charged Hernandez with two counts of grand larceny auto.

