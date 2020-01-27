Video: Passersby lift SUV off woman struck in Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- A Video shows bystanders on the Lower East Side Sunday rocking and tipping an SUV up onto two wheels to free a woman trapped underneath after she was run over by the car.

The accident occurred Sunday evening at the intersection of Delancey and Norfolk streets when Veronika, 25, was knocked over by a woman, 65, driving a Mercedes SUV.

Veronika was hit and fell face down with her ankle trapped underneath the rear tire.

"I think the car pulled me a couple of meters, and my legs were under the wheels as well, which was the problematic part," she said.

Colby Droscher captured this video and said there was a chaotic scene at the intersection as people tried to figure out what was happening.

A Video shows bystanders rocking and tipping an SUV up onto two wheels to free a woman trapped underneath



"All of a sudden, everyone started running to lift the car," Droscher said, "And that's when a lot of us across the street realized that there was something under the SUV."

Veronika thinks she was trapped under the car for about five seconds when she heard people talking to her and trying to lift the vehicle.

Good samaritans quickly ran to Veronika's aid and together lifted the car off of her.

"I was conscious the entire time, so I was able to react in the situation and crawled out as quickly as I could," Veronika said.

She said that she was grateful for all the people that came to her rescue.

Veronika was able to crawl out without any broken bones; she is very sore. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital with pain and bruising.

Veronika said, "I know I have nothing apart from broken glasses and torn clothes; everything is fine."

Police did give the driver a summons, and despite what happened, Veronika hopes she's ok.

Veronika just started a new job and only two weeks ago moved here from Germany.

"It's not the best start into my life in New York, but you know it can only go up from here," Veronika joked.

The 25-year-old didn't want to show her face but wanted to talk about what happened. Here is an extended video of the interview with Veronika

A woman, 25, trapped under an SUV in NYC gives her personal account of the incident



