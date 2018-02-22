HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION

Swastikas found on cars in Brooklyn Orthodox neighborhood

Candace McCowan reports on swastikas that were found on cars in a Brooklyn Orthodox neighborhood.

Candace M. McCowan
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for the person or people who carved swastikas into the side of two cars in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

The vandalism was found just before midnight Wednesday on 52nd Street in Borough Park in a predominately Orthodox Jewish neighborhood.

A Lexus and a Ford were both damaged with the hate symbols etched into the front passenger side windows of each car.

The cars were located on a quiet street in an Orthodox neighborhood.

The NYPD is investigating the vandalism as a possible bias crime. No arrests have been made.

