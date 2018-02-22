The NYPD is searching for the person or people who carved swastikas into the side of two cars in Borough Park, Brooklyn.The vandalism was found just before midnight Wednesday on 52nd Street in Borough Park in a predominately Orthodox Jewish neighborhood.A Lexus and a Ford were both damaged with the hate symbols etched into the front passenger side windows of each car.The cars were located on a quiet street in an Orthodox neighborhood.The NYPD is investigating the vandalism as a possible bias crime. No arrests have been made.----------