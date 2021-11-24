Society

Sylvia Weinstock, revered wedding cake designer known as the 'Queen of Cakes,' dies at 91

By
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Sylvia Weinstock, a baker often referred to as the Queen of Cakes and known for her extravagant, and delicious, work with wedding cakes, died on Monday at age 91.

She designed tall, delicate buttercream creations with ornate sugar flowers; wedding cakes so glamorous they could almost steal the show.

"What Sylvia did is she completely elevated the notion of a wedding cake into its own category," Gourmet Advisory Services' Claudia Warner said.

Sylvia Weinstock was the baker who took wedding cakes to a whole new level. She was born in Brooklyn and became a teacher, but at 50, after beating breast cancer, she started baking.

Her cakes quickly became highly coveted according to wedding planners and cousins Claudia Warner and Melissa Rosenbloom.

Sylvia made the cakes for their own weddings.

"Working with Sylvia Weinstock I felt like an absolute princess. It was décor, it was art, it was regal and it was so much fun and to this day I still have the top of my wedding cake," Rosenbloom said.

Celebrations expert Darcy Miller posted some of her favorite images with Sylvia.

"Sylvia to me is the ultimate wedding icon," Miller said. "Every bride is a celebrity on her wedding day and that was really always Sylvia's approach."

And yes, she made the cakes for celebrities too, like Padma Lakshmi.

"She was as talented as she was brilliant as she was funny and straightforward," Miller said.

And her cakes could cost thousands of dollars and they tasted every bit as good as they looked.

The fan was taken into custody after attacking the former WWE champion during the Monday Night Raw live broadcast.



And having one of her cakes was just that.----------
