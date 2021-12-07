Serial burglar steals $2,200 from Brooklyn synagogue

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who has repeatedly broken into a Brooklyn synagogue and stolen cash from a donation box.

Investigators say the man shown in surveillance video has targeted the Congregation Israel of Kings Bay Synagogue three times in recent weeks.

Each time he has broken a window to get into the synagogue.

The most recent burglary happened Sunday morning. He has also broken in on Dec. 2 and Nov. 24.



Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the suspect strolling around like he owns the place on Dec. 5. In that instance, he took about $850 from a charity box but has gotten away with more than $2,200 total.

"It is shocking, never happened all these years since 1965," said congregation president Isaac Kerber. "Our rabbi was walking along Nostrand near the park and found the empty box in the garbage can."

About 45 families belong to the synagogue where daily services are held. They are in the process of adding gates to the windows.

The money taken was for rent and to help maintain the building.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

