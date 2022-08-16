Synagogue burglary suspect caught on camera in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Police released surveillance video showing the suspect inside the synagogue last week.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down a man suspected of burglarizing a synagogue in Brooklyn.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspect inside the facility on Keap Street in Williamsburg on July 10.

Investigators say the suspect got into the building through a second floor window and took money from a donation box.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is being asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

