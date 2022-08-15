4-year-old boy killed in crash while riding motorized scooter with his father in Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A child was killed in a crash involving a motorized scooter in the Bronx Sunday night.

Police said a 4-year-old boy was on a scooter with his father when they collided with a car.

A Toyota sedan and motorized scooter were both trying to turn onto 193 Street when they crashed, according to police.

A helmet was found next to the damaged scooter, but it's not clear who was wearing the helmet. Police say it was too big to fit the child.

The little boy suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at Saint Barnabus Hospital.

Police say the boy's father will likely face charges for endangering the welfare of a child.

The brother-in-law of the sedan driver says he came to the scene just moments after the devastating crash and was one of several people who called EMS for help.

"As soon as he called me I came running down, there was already a crowd of people," Felipe said. "He told me he just made a turn and he didn't see, unfortunately, he didn't see the bike."

The driver of the sedan was driving with a suspended license and is expected to face charges, according to police.

