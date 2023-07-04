Search for 2 men in vandalism of 2 synagogues on Coney Island

Police in Coney Island are looking for the individuals who vandalized two syangogues.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Coney Island are looking for two men they say sprayed graffiti on two synagogues across the street from each other.

It happened just after midnight on May 14 on West End Avenue.

Surveillance video captured one of the suspects vandalizing one of the houses of worship.

The other synagogue was vandalized about two hours later.

It's not known what was sprayed on the buildings but the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

