Tabernacle from 1890s stolen from Brooklyn Catholic church; altar desecrated

EMBED <>More Videos

Alter cut open, tabernacle stolen from Park Slope Church

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Parishioners and clergy at a Catholic Church in Park Slope are reeling from the brazen theft of the church's historic tabernacle, a centerpiece of the altar that holds the consecrated Communion hosts.

The tabernacle at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church dates to the 1890s and is a sacred work of art that cannot be replaced, according to the Diocese of Brooklyn. In addition, sculptures of angels flanking the sacred receptacle were decapitated, and the Holy Eucharist was tossed all over the altar.

The burglar was able to remove the tabernacle by cutting through a metal protective casing, the diocese said.

"This is devastating, as the Tabernacle is the central focus of our church outside of worship, holding the Body of Christ, the Eucharist, which is delivered to the sick and homebound," said Father Frank Tumino, pastor of St. Augustine. "To know that a burglar entered the most sacred space of our beautiful Church and took great pains to cut into a security system is a heinous act of disrespect."



The burglary and desecration is believed to have happened on Friday and was discovered the next day. A safe in the sacristy was also cut open, but nothing was inside.

Anyone who may have information that can help police with their investigation is asked to call the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ | 4 arrested during Memorial Day weekend impaired driving crackdown
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Suffolk County are making an example of drivers who should not be on the road.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
park slopebrooklyntheftrobberycatholic churchchurch
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
18 injured after scare at Barclays Center sends crowd into panic
DOJ to review law enforcement's response to Uvalde shooting
Police fire shots after gunfire erupts at Queens intersection
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
Uvalde school police underwent active shooter training 2 months ago
Tree crashes down on backyard tent in New Jersey
Bicyclist struck and killed by MTA bus in Queens
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny
Bethpage Air Show goes on as planned Sunday
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right
Biden to travel to Uvalde on Sunday to pay respects
Police shoot driver after vehicle strikes officer in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News