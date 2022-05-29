Tabernacle from 1890s stolen from Brooklyn Catholic church; altar desecrated

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11904137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Suffolk County are making an example of drivers who should not be on the road.

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Parishioners and clergy at a Catholic Church in Park Slope are reeling from the brazen theft of the church's historic tabernacle, a centerpiece of the altar that holds the consecrated Communion hosts.The tabernacle at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church dates to the 1890s and is a sacred work of art that cannot be replaced, according to the Diocese of Brooklyn. In addition, sculptures of angels flanking the sacred receptacle were decapitated, and the Holy Eucharist was tossed all over the altar.The burglar was able to remove the tabernacle by cutting through a metal protective casing, the diocese said."This is devastating, as the Tabernacle is the central focus of our church outside of worship, holding the Body of Christ, the Eucharist, which is delivered to the sick and homebound," said Father Frank Tumino, pastor of St. Augustine. "To know that a burglar entered the most sacred space of our beautiful Church and took great pains to cut into a security system is a heinous act of disrespect."The burglary and desecration is believed to have happened on Friday and was discovered the next day. A safe in the sacristy was also cut open, but nothing was inside.Anyone who may have information that can help police with their investigation is asked to call the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------