Tad's Steaks shutters last outpost in New York

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Tad's Steaks, the steakhouse known for selling beef at a discount, is shuttering its last outpost in New York City.

The Tad's restaurant at 761 Seventh Ave. in Times Square opened in 1960. Tad's once had eight locations in New York and close to 30 across the country.

The original price for a steak dinner was $1.09.

The chain started in 1955, and that first shop, in San Francisco, is still in business -- the only one left -- but moved to a new location last year.

A government filing cited economic troubles as the reason for closing.

