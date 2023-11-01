Takeoff's death 1 year later: What we know about the suspect

Grammy-nominated Migos rapper Takeoff, whose full name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was murdered in downtown Houston one year ago, on Nov. 1, 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas -- It's been one year since 28-year-old rapper Takeoff was gunned down at a downtown Houston bowling alley.

Takeoff, whose full name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of the American hip-hop trio, Migos, which formed in 2008.

The Grammy-nominated group from Georgia also consisted of rappers Quavo and Offset, both family members of Takeoff. The three were raised by Takeoff's mother, Quavo's older sister.

Houston police arrested and charged 34-year-old Patrick Clarke about a month after he allegedly shot and killed him during a fight over a high-stakes dice game at 810 Billiards & Bowling on Nov. 1, 2022. Clarke, however, has since maintained his innocence.

Detectives say Clarke had a gun in one hand and a bottle of wine in the other when he was caught on surveillance camera firing his weapon toward Takeoff. Fingerprints on that wine bottle are what detectives say helped identify Clark to authorities.

Detectives added that Clarke purchased tickets to Mexico two days before his arrest after getting an expedited passport. Clarke's team, though, said the ticket was canceled a few days before his arrest and that it was for a trip with his sister and her friends.

Clarke posted his million-dollar bond early this year and was ordered to be under house arrest. But just days ago, a judge agreed to change his bond conditions.

Clarke will now be able to leave his house with a curfew of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. He also must submit to drug and alcohol testing, remain within the Harris County area, and cannot have any weapons.

Clarke is due back in court in January 2024.

