NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy announces senate run for Menendez seat

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced she is running for Senator Robert Menendez's seat.

Murphy entered the race in a launch video that takes aim at the embattled senator.

"Right now, Washington is filled with too many people more interested in getting rich or getting on camera than getting things done for you," she says in the video, alongside footage of DC lawmakers, including Menendez.

"We owe it to our kids to do better," she says.

In the video, Murphy highlights her efforts as first lady to reduce maternal mortality in New Jersey and to include climate change education in school curriculum.

"I'm so proud of everything we've accomplished," she says. "But I know there's a lot more to do."

No news conference is planned for Wednesday.

A kick off rally in planned the coming days.

The 58-year-old Tammy Murphy has never held public office. But during the past six years, she has been at the governor's side during numerous public events, and has championed causes of her own, like women's and maternal health.

Murphy's main opponent at this point, Rep. Andy Kim, is vowing to stay in the race, releasing a launch video Tuesday for his Senate run. It is likely major state Democrats will fall in line to back the first lady, but Kim says he is undeterred.

As for Menendez, he has not said whether he is seeking reelection.

