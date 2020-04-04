tamron hall

'Tamron Hall Show' doing daily segments dedicated to hearing from those facing COVID-19 head on

By Karl Schmid
After late-night talk shows one by one returned to television with episodes taped at home, the lights are also starting to turn on for daytime talkers that had gone dark over the coronavirus crisis.

Talk show host Tamron Hall is back on the air for the first time since the widespread outbreak of the coronavirus.

"We halted production the second week in March out of an abundance of caution as you well know," Tamron Hall told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid.

"We wanted to get back on so that we could bring the stories of the, for example, the people who are still on the front lines," said Hall.

Hall's show is now doing new daily segments dedicated to hearing from those facing COVID-19 head on, those on the front lines of the pandemic as well as those in desperate need of their care, and Tamron is originating from her home.

"Our professional lives and our personal lives have merged in a way that we never expected," said Hall of working from home. "The beauty of who you are on air and who I hope I am on air is that people always felt comfortable - now they're just officially in it."

See all new episodes of the "Tamron Hall Show" weekdays on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelestamron hallentertainmentcoronavirus helpcoronavirusabccoronavirus pandemictalk showcommunitycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TAMRON HALL
'Tamron Hall Show' back on air amid COVID-19 pandemic
Oprah Winfrey to appear on 'Tamron Hall' on Monday, January 13
Tamron Hall, Sandra Bookman host launch of new children's book
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Tamron Hall talks new ABC talk show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News