Tanker fire on Route 17 in New Jersey stops traffic, NJ Transit

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tanker truck overturned on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey erupting into a ball of flames.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday on Route 17 South not far from Teterboro Airport.

Firefighters are battling the blaze, trying to keep it from spreading to nearby businesses.

Route 17 is closed in both directions north of Industrial Avenue.

NJ Transit Pascack Valley Line rail service is suspended in both directions due to the fire department activity near Wood-Ridge Station.

The 6:21 a.m. NJ Transit train to Hoboken on the Pascack Valley Line was forced to stop on the tracks due to the fire and is being held.

Eyewitness News Traffic Reporter Heather O'Rourke says Route 21 or NJ Turnpike are alternate routes for drivers.

An investigation is ongoing.

