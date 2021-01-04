Arts & Entertainment

Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Actress Tanya Roberts is still alive, her representative said Monday, saying the information that she had died Sunday was not correct.

Roberts, 65, has been hospitalized since Dec. 24 after collapsing while walking her dogs, according to her publicist, Mike Pingel.

On Sunday, he passed word that he received through her distraught boyfriend, who had visited her in the hospital, that she had passed.

However, Pingel now says that information was not correct and that Roberts remains hospitalized. It was not immediately clear how the mistake occurred.

Roberts is a one-time Bond girl who appeared in "That '70s Show" and several cult-classic films.

Over a three-decade career, Roberts made numerous appearances in film and television, first coming to prominence in 1980 on the final season of "Charlie's Angels."

She would later join the select group of Bond girls in 1985 as geologist Stacey Sutton in "A View to a Kill," the final film with Roger Moore as 007.

Other career highlights included the role of Midge Pinciotti in "That '70s Show" and cult-classic films such as "The Beastmaster" and "Sheena: Queen of the Jungle."

Born in New York as Victoria Leigh Blum, she married screenwriter Barry Roberts in the 1970s and they moved to Los Angeles to pursue their Hollywood careers. They remained married until Barry Roberts died in 2006. The couple had no children.
