Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill estranged husband

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A San Diego, California woman has been arrested after being accused of a murder-for-hire plot targeting her husband, ABC News reported.

Tatyana Remley, 42, has been charged with solicitation of murder after meeting with an undercover detective earlier this month and allegedly providing detailed information on how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed of, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office.

Remley came onto law enforcement's radar when the sheriff's office made contact with her after responding to a house fire on July 2. Remley, who was found to be in possession of three guns and ammunition, was arrested for firearms-related offenses.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

However, in the month following the fire, authorities received information that Remley was attempting to hire someone to kill her estranged husband.

On Aug. 2, Remley met with an undercover detective and said she wanted her husband killed, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office. She brought three additional firearms and money as a down payment for the murder, authorities said.

Remley and her husband were going through a divorce, according to court records.

Remley has been charged with solicitation of murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle that was not registered with the Department of Justice and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

She is being held without bail. Remley will be in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 16.

She pleaded not guilty at a hearing last month, according to The Coast News.