How to avoid common Tax-filing mistakes: 7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda shares some tips on the common mistakes to avoid when filing those annual taxes.

Tax Day is less than a month away, but you still have plenty of time to file before April 15 deadline.

However, there are a few pitfalls that could make filing your taxes even more of a headache.

Common tax errors include filling out forms with typos, like the wrong social security numbers, misspellings, wrong filing status or incorrect routing information for your bank account.

Another common mistake is failing to report all sources of income.

In addition, miscalculations, or simple math errors, could result in underpayment, or even worse, overpayment.

You can watch Nina's full report in the media player above.

