Pedestrian injured after taxicab jumps curb, crashes into Manhattan restaurant

EMBED >More News Videos Peter looked at Lisa and asked if she would marry him. What Peter didn't remember was that they were already married.

EMBED >More News Videos New video shows some heavy damage in Dutchess County after heavy rains and powerful winds passed through the area overnight.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was hospitalized after a taxicab jumped a curb and crashed into a restaurant in Manhattan Friday.According to police, the incident started as a 3-car accident involving a taxicab around 4:45 p.m. at Second Avenue and East 81st Street on the Upper East Side.Officials say one of the other two vehicles involved rear ended a taxicab, causing it to jump the curb.The taxi then hit a pedestrian before crashing into a nearby restaurant.The victim suffered a deep gash on the leg and was taken to New York Presbyterian in stable condition.All vehicles remained on the scene and no criminality is suspected.----------