Pedestrian injured after taxicab jumps curb, crashes into Manhattan restaurant

According to police, the incident started as a 3-car accident involving a taxicab around 4:45 p.m. at Second Avenue and East 81st Street on the Upper East Side.
Officials say one of the other two vehicles involved rear ended a taxicab, causing it to jump the curb.
The taxi then hit a pedestrian before crashing into a nearby restaurant.
The victim suffered a deep gash on the leg and was taken to New York Presbyterian in stable condition.
All vehicles remained on the scene and no criminality is suspected.
