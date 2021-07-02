Pedestrian injured after taxicab jumps curb, crashes into Manhattan restaurant

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was hospitalized after a taxicab jumped a curb and crashed into a restaurant in Manhattan Friday.

According to police, the incident started as a 3-car accident involving a taxicab around 4:45 p.m. at Second Avenue and East 81st Street on the Upper East Side.

Officials say one of the other two vehicles involved rear ended a taxicab, causing it to jump the curb.

The taxi then hit a pedestrian before crashing into a nearby restaurant.

The victim suffered a deep gash on the leg and was taken to New York Presbyterian in stable condition.

All vehicles remained on the scene and no criminality is suspected.


