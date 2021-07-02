Pedestrian injured after taxicab jumps curb, crashes into Manhattan restaurant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10853349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Peter looked at Lisa and asked if she would marry him. What Peter didn't remember was that they were already married.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was hospitalized after a taxicab jumped a curb and crashed into a restaurant in Manhattan Friday.According to police, the incident started as a 3-car accident involving a taxicab around 4:45 p.m. at Second Avenue and East 81st Street on the Upper East Side.Officials say one of the other two vehicles involved rear ended a taxicab, causing it to jump the curb.The taxi then hit a pedestrian before crashing into a nearby restaurant.The victim suffered a deep gash on the leg and was taken to New York Presbyterian in stable condition.All vehicles remained on the scene and no criminality is suspected.