3 woman critical after taxi jumps curb in Manhattan; group lifts cab off victims

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

3 women critically injured when taxi crashes onto Manhattan sidewalk

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Six people were injured, three critically, when a taxi struck a bicyclist, jumped a curb, and plowed into a group of pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Monday on Broadway at 29th Street.

Authorities say the cab was westbound on 29th Street turning left onto Broadway and had the right of way when a 50-year-old man on a CitiBike rode into his path, causing a collision at the intersection.

Police believe the driver then panicked and hit the gas instead of the brake, careened onto the sidewalk and mowed down several pedestrians, and pinned two women underneath the vehicle.

However, the driver made initial statements that his brakes were not working, although investigators will also look into operator error.



In what NYPD Deputy Police Chief John Chell called a "remarkable scene," between 15 and 20 good Samaritans tried to lift the cab off the victims.

Eyewitness News obtained an exclusive video of that effort.
EMBED More News Videos

Six people were injured when a taxi struck a bicyclist, jumped a curb and plowed into a group of pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan Monday afternoon. Josh Einiger has the latest details.



Authorities say six people were struck by the yellow cab and taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Three women are in critical but stable condition. They are all expected to survive. They include a 32-year-old woman from Mexico with a severe leg injury, a 32-year-old woman from Mexico with bruising about body, and a 48-year-old woman from Columbus Ohio with a severe leg injury.

The others hurt were said to have minor injuries.

Raw video from NewsCopter7 above the scene:
EMBED More News Videos

Six people were injured when a taxi jumped a curb and plowed into a group of pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan Monday afternoon.



At this time, authorities believe the incident to be accidental and not criminal in nature.

Mayor Eric Adams toured the scene Monday night and vowed that his administration would learn from this crash to try to prevent it from happening again.

"Traffic safety is all of our concerns, and we are going to continue to push forward to make sure our streets are safe," Adams said.

ALSO READ | Three members of the same family killed in Queens fire
EMBED More News Videos

Three members of the same family were killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymidtownmanhattanpedestrian struckcab driverscar into buildingtaxicrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EMTs injured after ambulances collide in Brooklyn
Dad, daughter wanted in Girl Scout cookie scam on Long Island
Photos of students with special needs using bathroom spark outrage
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
Gang violence killed innocent college basketball star, police say
AccuWeather Summer Solstice: Shower in spots
Man killed, his 2 kids hurt when tree falls on truck on NY highway
Show More
2 men hurt in shooting on basketball court in the Bronx
Common join NYC leaders, students to paint Juneteenth mural at school
New Jersey reports first probable case of monkeypox
Argument over dog leads to deadly gun violence in Connecticut
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000
More TOP STORIES News