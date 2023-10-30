Taylor Swift breaks her own Spotify record, becomes most-streamed artist in a single day

Taylor Swift's total net worth is now at $1.1 billion, thanks to a record-breaking Eras tour that helped boost the US economy this summer, according to the report.

Swift replaced herself as the most-streamed artist record holder, a year after she captured the title back on October 21, 2022.

Taylor Swift has that thing that you like on Spotify.

The streaming service announced over the weekend on social media that the singer had become "the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day this year.

Earlier this month, she and Jack Antonoff celebrated their song "Cruel Summer" hitting No. 1 on the charts - four years after its initial release.

Swift has absolutely dominated the music industry this year. Her mega-successful tour has reportedly made her a billionaire and her concert film is setting records. Swift, apparently, never goes out of style.

