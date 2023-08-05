Couple misses Taylor Swift concert after husband mixes up the dates

A Bay Area couple showed up to Taylor Swift's Saturday show at Levi's Stadium only to realize they had tickets for Friday.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- A couple missed out on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour shows in California last week after mixing up the dates.

Oakland resident Bear Silber told our sister station, ABC7 News, how he showed up to the Saturday show at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium, only to realize that he had purchased Friday tickets.

"I knew tickets were legitimate, I actually purchased them through Ticketmaster, so I didn't have an excuse about whether it was a scam or not. I looked at my phone and that's when I saw Friday, 'ohhh this is not gonna be a fun night,'" Silber said.

Despite the mix-up, Silber explained how he tried to make it right for his wife.

"And I was thinking about it and I was like you know what, for the rest of my life, or at least our marriage, depending how long that is, I'm going to have to live with this," Silber said. "I couldn't have the guilt of that."

Silber ended up shelling out around $2,600 for tickets for one of Swift's shows in Los Angeles this week. But, because of work, he can't be there.

"I can't go, but one of her best friends is going with her in LA," Silber said.

Good news for fans, Taylor Swift announced she's adding more show dates to her North American tour in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto.