Man reportedly caught trespassing at Taylor Swift's building in TriBeCa

Investigators charged Hanks Johnson, 52, of Manhattan with criminal trespassing.
Police took him into custody after someone called 911 on Saturday night.
The New York Post reports Johnson was caught trying to gain entry into the luxury building, where Swift owns three apartments.
She also owns a townhouse next door.
