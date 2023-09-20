David Muir and Robin Roberts to headline ABC News relay for TCS New York City Marathon

David Muir and Robert Roberts will headline the relay team for ABC News at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon in November.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC News will be taking this year's TCS New York City Marathon in stride.

Twelve members of ABC News will split the 26.2-mile tour of the five boroughs in relay style, each running two to three miles. They are running in support of the New York Road Runners (NYRR) Team for Kids.

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts will start the relay and "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir will finish it.

The other members of the ABC News team in order of relay appearance are Deborah Roberts, Will Reeve, Rebecca Jarvis, Byron Pitts, Kim Godwin, Juju Chang, Whit Johnson, Linsey Davis, DeMarco Morgan and Jonathan Karl.

"On a daily basis, we work together as a news team, so it comes naturally to run the marathon as a relay, passing a literal baton and doing it for the benefit of the youth in our community," said Davis, ABC News Live "Prime" anchor.

Team for Kids has raised more than $100 million for NYRR's free youth and community programs since its inception in 2002.

The organization helped to expand Rising New York Road Runners, NYRR's flagship free youth program. NYRR's youth program started at a single school with 12 participants in 1999, and now it serves over 137 thousand kids nationwide.

Team for Kids also provides support NYRR's free community programs like NYRR Striders, NYRR Race Free and Run for the Future.

"We are looking forward to supporting a wonderful charity that benefits students across the country," said Karl, chief Washington correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor.

The marathon begins at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and finishes at Central Park.

"Having some of the most established anchors and correspondents from ABC News running in support of NYRR Team for Kids will shine a light on the importance of keeping kids active for both their mental and physical well-being," said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO of NYRR.

The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon will air live on Channel 7 on November 5.

ABC News is owned by the same parent company of WABC-TV.

