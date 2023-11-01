TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony to Kick Off Marathon Weekend

Join us on Friday, November 3rd for coverage of the TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thousands of celebrants, including runners from participating countries and territories around the world, will march across the marathon finish line during the iconic TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony on Friday.

Presented by United Airlines, the ceremony is the official kick off the weekend.

The Parade of Nations will be led by participants from New York Road Runners' community programs and directly following will be delegates from participating countries and territories around the world.

Local running clubs such as Latinas Run, North Brooklyn Runners, Van Cortlandt Track Club, and Queens Distance Runners will be the last to cross the finish line before the event concludes with a dazzling fireworks display.

WABC-TV will present live coverage of the ceremony during Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. You can also watch the ceremony wherever you stream abc7NY.

Then join us on Saturday, November 4th for a half-hour special previewing the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon, "Countdown to the Starting Line," hosted by Eyewitness News Anchors Liz Cho and David Novarro.

The special will air late night following Eyewitness News on Channel 7 WABC-TV.

Discover more coverage of the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon here and tune in Sunday starting at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7 for coverage of the race.

