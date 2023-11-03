NYPD prepares for the TCS New York City Marathon

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Preparation is well underway for Sunday's TCS New York City Marathon, and safety is top of mind for the NYPD.

Considering the sheer scale of the marathon, and violent attacks that have happened or been thwarted at similar high-profile events in the past, the NYPD says they are prepared for anything.

More than 50,000 runners from more than 150 countries are expected to take part in the race Sunday. At least a million spectators are expected to watch along the route.

After the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, police are taking every precaution. Drones will be strictly prohibited during Sunday's race, as the NYPD says they pose a public safety hazard.

"In light of what's going on overseas, the amount of people that are taking part in the marathon, we'll always be alert to make sure we keep it safe in the city," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

The NYPD says there are no credible threats against New York City or the marathon, but they remain vigiliant as always.

Early Friday morning, crews from the city's Department of Transportation started painting the traditional blue line that marks the 26.2-mile course. Nearly 50 gallons of "marathon blue" paint will be used once it's complete.

The course starts on Staten Island with runners crossing the Verrazano Bridge into Brooklyn, making their way through all five boroughs, before wrapping on the West Side of Central Park.

The opening ceremony will be held Friday night.

WATCH: 2023 TCS New York City Marathon airs Sunday, November 5 starting at 7 a.m. on ABC 7

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.