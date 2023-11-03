'Running for Civil Rights' exhibit celebrates accomplishments of 2 extraordinary runners

Lindsay Tuchman is live near Central Park with the latest.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The accomplishments of two towering figures in the sport of long-distance running are now showcased in one extraordinary exhibit just in time for the TCS New York City Marathon.

'Running for Civil Rights' focuses on the leadership and legacies of Ted Corbitt and Joseph Yancey, 2 African-American men whose work transformed the modern marathon.

The families of both men contributed rare, personal items that are now on display in the exhibit at the New York Historical Society on the Upper West Side.

"My grandfather, from the time I can remember, was always very focused on bringing people from different backgrounds together," Yancey's granddaughter Yvonne Floyd-Mayers said. "It wasn't just about running. Running was a form or a mechanism to help young people, particularly young men, to be productive, responsible members of the community."

Both men were instrumental in helping to integrate the sport of running.

