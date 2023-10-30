Countdown to the Starting Line - A 2023 TCS NYC Marathon preview

Join Liz Cho and David Novarro for a half-hour special previewing the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon, "Countdown to the Starting Line."

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join us on Saturday, November 4th for a half-hour special previewing the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon, "Countdown to the Starting Line," hosted by Eyewitness News Anchors Liz Cho and David Novarro.

The special will air late night following Eyewitness News on Channel 7 WABC-TV. Liz and David have pre-race highlights and a preview of the excitement leading up to this New York City event where thousands of runners from all over the world converge on the Big Apple. It's been called "New York's biggest block party."

Joining Liz and David will be Eyewitness News Meteorologist Brittany Bell with a look at the iconic 5-borough course. Sports anchor Ryan Field has reports on which top runners to look for, and sports anchor Sam Ryan will have an update on the exciting Wheelchair Division this year.

The program features the grandchildren of two African-American men who helped change marathon history forever with their groundbreaking approach to running. The men are part of a new exhibit at the New York Historical Society called "Running for Civil Rights."

Also highlighted is a refugee from Ukraine who's now a teacher in Staten Island. She's running the marathon and uses lessons she learns from running to teach her kids.

Viewers will hear from several ABC News anchors and reporters running the marathon as a relay race including Deborah Roberts, Jonathan Karl and Linsey Davis. They're raising money for Team For Kids, a New York Road Runners group that encourages children to be active and start running.

New York Road Runners CEO Rob Simmelkjaer is interviewed about the historic changes to this year's medal for race finishers.

Plus, learn how this year's marathon will be the most technologically advanced race in the world, and get a sneak peek at amazing tech along the course.

It's an exclusive look at what you need to know before runners take their marks at the TCS New York City Marathon!

