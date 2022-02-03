Rapper TDott Woo shot and killed outside Brooklyn home

22-year-old Tahjay Dobson was killed Tuesday in Canarsie.
It happened hours after he signed a contract with Million Dollar Music under the stage name TDott Woo.
The label says Dobson's dance and music electrified the streets and captivated a generation.
"We would like to extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fans. We stand resolute to ensuring that his legacy will live on. #WooForever #TDottWoo," the company said in statement.
No arrests have been made.
