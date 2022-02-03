Rapper TDott Woo shot and killed outside Brooklyn home

EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper TDott Woo fatally shot outside Brooklyn home

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating, after an up-and-coming rapper and dancer was fatally shot outside his Brooklyn home.

22-year-old Tahjay Dobson was killed Tuesday in Canarsie.

It happened hours after he signed a contract with Million Dollar Music under the stage name TDott Woo.

The label says Dobson's dance and music electrified the streets and captivated a generation.



"We would like to extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fans. We stand resolute to ensuring that his legacy will live on. #WooForever #TDottWoo," the company said in statement.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Dog electrocuted while walking over metal plate in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

A beloved 4-year-old dog named Lala was electrocuted when she and the woman walking her stepped on a metal plate in Brooklyn Monday evening. Kemberly Richardson has the full story.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklyncanarsierappernypdshootingcrimestoppers
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Combating gun violence tops agenda for Biden's visit to NYC
Thousands of officers gather to say goodbye to NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
AccuWeather: Rain and fog
Ross responds to claims in Flores' NFL lawsuit
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio considering congressional run: reports
Dog rescued from kill shelter now inspires on the ice
Show More
COVID Update: US prepares vaccines for younger kids pending FDA, CDC
Brooklyn judge's son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with employee
NY congresswoman pushes to make Lunar New Year a federal holiday
More TOP STORIES News