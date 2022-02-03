Rapper TDott Woo shot and killed outside Brooklyn home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11530011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A beloved 4-year-old dog named Lala was electrocuted when she and the woman walking her stepped on a metal plate in Brooklyn Monday evening. Kemberly Richardson has the full story.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating, after an up-and-coming rapper and dancer was fatally shot outside his Brooklyn home.22-year-old Tahjay Dobson was killed Tuesday in Canarsie.It happened hours after he signed a contract with Million Dollar Music under the stage name TDott Woo.The label says Dobson's dance and music electrified the streets and captivated a generation."We would like to extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fans. We stand resolute to ensuring that his legacy will live on. #WooForever #TDottWoo," the company said in statement.No arrests have been made.----------